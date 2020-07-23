Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, has introduced a bill to incentivize states to upgrade the old technology used to manage unemployment insurance.
If it passes, it would create a $500 million grant fund that states could tap into. States would not have to pay back the money as long as they meet the requirements, such as having an online system available for people to make claims 24 hours a day.
It’s just what many states need. They have the same problem Oregon does. The technology that runs their unemployment insurance claims is outdated.
Updated technology won’t solve every problem, especially when states are swamped with unemployment claims. Better technology can make it easier for people to get access and help unemployment departments update systems as regulations change.
The bill may not help Oregon much, unfortunately. Auditors and analysts at the Legislative Fiscal Office have looked at the failure of the state’s unemployment department to upgrade since the Great Recession. It’s been hamstrung by poor management, including not following the state’s own procedures for technology upgrades and repeated departures of key staff. If Oregon’s legislators and Gov. Kate Brown don’t make the upgrade a priority, money isn’t going to fix it.
