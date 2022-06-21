Data brokers scoop up your location data. Your phone is their window into your world.
One company that sells this information has said that it can show “the latitude and longitude of a device at a given point in time.” It can tell “how often people visit, how long they stay, where they came from, where else they go, and more.”
Think about that. And think about how that could play into new laws aimed at targeting people who get abortions.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, is cosponsoring legislation that would ban data brokers from selling your health and location data. It’s called the Health and Location Data Protection Act.
Under the legislation, you could still personally authorize disclosure of the data. The bill wouldn’t “prohibit the publication of newsworthy information of legitimate public concern.” And it would allow proper distribution of medical records. What it seeks to do is to ban location and health data from being sold without your bona fide consent.
“When abortion is illegal, researching reproductive health care online, updating a period-tracking app, or bringing a phone to the doctor’s office all could be used to track and prosecute women across the U.S.,” Wyden said in a statement. “It amounts to uterus surveillance.”
Identifying individual people from tracking data does happen. Data brokers typically sell data that has been “anonymized” or supposedly stripped of identifying information. But there have been cases where people have used a third-party service or other information to link “anonymized” data with a particular individual.
Are there downsides to this legislation? If you think people should be able to be tracked like this, then yes. Presumably some app makers and data brokers won’t like the additional regulation.
There is another similar bill — the My Body My Data Act, which Wyden is also introducing that gets at the same issue from a slightly different approach.
It says a “regulated entity may not collect, retain, use, or disclose personal reproductive or sexual health information,” except with individual consent or if strictly necessary to provide a product or service. That bill is tinyurl.com/mydatamybody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.