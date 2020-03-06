If you want to keep your private life private, it can be hard to use the internet.
All sorts of websites, including biggies like Google and Facebook, collect a truly alarming amount of information about you and what you do on the internet.
If Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, has his way, however, that information gathering could become far less intrusive.
Wyden introduced his “Mind Your Own Business Act.” It would give consumers more power to control the use of their personal information on the web, and would beef up the Federal Trade Commission’s power to police that.
The bill would give consumers some control over what happens to their personal information on the web.
A Do Not Track system would allow them some ability to stop companies from selling or sharing information they gather about an individual.
Too, it would give some prohibition to some companies from targeting advertising based on information they collect.
While businesses could get around the prohibition by tying products and sales to the right to use and sell data, they would be required to waive the requirement for
Wyden’s bill would give consumers more power to control the use of their personal information on the web, and would beef up the Federal Trade Commission’s power.
what Wyden’s office calls a “reasonable” fee.
Too, low-income consumers would not be required to pay the fee at all.
Equally important, the bill would establish stiff penalties for violations of the law.
A first offense could cost a company a fine of as much as 4% of annual revenue, while subsequent violations could result in criminal penalties for a company’s senior executives.
The internet has become an integral part of most people’s lives in the last couple of decades, and the amount of personal information that’s been collected and used or sold to others is staggering. For many users, the thought of actually controlling what’s out there is staggering.
Wyden’s bill would shift the equation, making it the companies’ collective responsibility to keep private information private if asked to do so.
It’s a bill well worth debate.
