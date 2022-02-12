A tax incentive is like the government waving a flag saying: Please, come here.
The quandary is always in deciding when it is worth waving that flag — what should the government promote, if anything? Government must also decide how high and hard to wave the flag. A small incentive and nobody will be interested. Too large an incentive and people may feel like the government is giving away too much. And then the question will be: Does it work?
The city of Bend is trying to make those kinds of decisions about a few different tax incentives that might be put into place for some parts of downtown and elsewhere. One is called a multiple unit property tax exemption or MUPTE.
Think about the Starbucks on Third Street. We are using that as an example not to pick on it. City staff repeatedly referred to it as an example.
If you remember, before the Starbucks was there at Third Street and Northeast Lafayette Avenue, it was the home of the Platypus Pub, a brewpub built in an old church. Some people didn’t like it much that the building was being torn down. Didn’t like it because the future tenant would be Starbucks. Didn’t like it because there would be a drive-thru.
And they didn’t like it because it would not be a multi-story, multi-use building, instead. Multi-story, multi-use was permitted under the code. Bend planners and some people in the community have a vision for that area that is multi-story buildings with perhaps commercial on the bottom and offices and apartments above. They want it to be a walkable, bikeable mixed-use community. In a city with limits on space, in a state with limits on how much cities can grow, in a time when people are worried about climate change, you can see why they want that — even if it’s not your chosen brew.
So how does the city encourage developers to get the type of growth it wants? It could try a tax incentive. A MUPTE.
For instance, the city could offer a MUPTE for projects that fit its desired multi-story vision. The city would still collect taxes on the land, just not on any building for 10 years. That property tax exemption could range right on up to 100%. Is it the right thing to do? How much should the exemption be? And would it work?
We don’t know. City staff said a MUPTE might work on the margins to help the city achieve some other goals. It might not be enough to get some multi-story buildings. Those other goals include things such as affordable housing, greener building construction, better stormwater management or electric car charging stations.
“What we are hearing from developers is that this exemption program, is not going to make or break the difference between a single-story commercial development to a five-story, mixed-use building,” said Allison Platt, the city’s core area project manager. “The cost difference of building those two types of development is much higher than the exemptions that we are considering at this time.
But it could have a significant impact on the types of public benefits we are able to leverage from some of these developments, whether a higher percentage of their units are dedicated to deed-restricted affordable housing or energy efficiency upgrades than they would consider if there were not an exemption in place.”
The city is still developing what a MUPTE might look like. It has some other tax incentives it is working on, as well. You can tell councilors what you think the city should do at council@bendoregon.gov.
