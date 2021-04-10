The Bend City Council has moved toward changing how police operate in town.
Councilors approved the purchase of bodycams. There’s interest in enhancing what the department already does to ensure it has the right response to individuals they encounter with mental health and addiction issues. And they have talked about improving oversight.
Those changes may not be enough for some. They may be too much for others. Senate Bill 621 could have a major impact if the council or residents insist on changes in oversight. Willamette Week published an excellent summary of the issues surrounding the bill.
The bill is directly related to oversight of police in Portland. Portland voters passed a measure that gives a police oversight board there the power to conduct investigations of the police, compel testimony and dish out discipline, including firing officers. As it stands now, the board’s authority would be limited by state law. Discipline is an issue covered for public employees under collective bargaining. SB 621 would enable a community oversight board to oversee disciplinary matters if such a board was referred to voters on or after July 1, 2020 and approved by a majority of voters.
The bottom line is: Police discipline would no longer be handled exclusively internally within the department in Portland. The board could also take action.
Many advocates for police reforms support it. Many people, including the Portland police union and others oppose it.
If it does become law, and it seems to be moving along in the Legislature, it would not change anything immediately in Bend. Some of the public comments at recent Bend City Council meetings, though, do make us think. There has been some withering criticism of the Bend Police Department and of councilors for not doing more to change the department. We don’t have any information that shows that level of anger and frustration is at all representative of the community as a whole. But that concern may encourage some members of the Bend City Council or private individuals to refer a measure to the ballot for a similar board in Bend, which would then be empowered to conduct investigations and discipline Bend police. Would that make the Bend department better?