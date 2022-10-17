Three candidates for governor all say if elected they will declare a homelessness emergency in Oregon.
“I will declare a homelessness state of emergency on day 1,” Republican candidate Christine Drazan has said. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson wants to start taking action on day 1. Democrat Tina Kotek wants one now and had called for a homeless state of emergency in 2020.
Would declaring a state of emergency make a difference? Maybe.
The governor does have the authority to declare emergencies. Governors regularly have declared states of emergency with wildfires. Gov. Kate Brown also declared one with COVID.
The declaration gives the governor more power.
With a state of emergency in place, the governor could suspend provisions of any order or rule of any state agency — if they inhibit the ability to reduce the emergency. The governor can also direct that state employees and equipment be used to fight the emergency and help local governments respond to it.
And there are more powers, which seem unlikely to be used for a homelessness emergency. The governor can assume direct control of law enforcement in the state; close roads and highways; and control the sale of goods.
A governor can terminate a state of emergency. It can also be terminated by a joint resolution by the Legislature.
What would the candidates do under a state of emergency for homelessness? The Willamette Week drilled down with the candidates on this issue.
It puts focus on the problem, as Kotek said. Her goal is to use it to force state agencies to move homelessness to the top of the agenda.
She also has called for a change in emphasis. The priority for some has been to house people with the highest need first. She wants to help them, but she wants to flip the priorities to help the people who perhaps are already working and may be easier to house. Then there would be more time to focus on the more challenging individuals to house.
Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate, does not want the streets to be a waiting room for government to get its act together. She would kick off her administration by convening the players — nonprofits, city and county officials and the various state agencies. She wants from each of them obligations, deliverables, and budgets backed up by accountability. And she wants the plans to be sustainable. Housing people will work if residents get support to improve their lives. The programs need to have sustainable funding, which is a worry now with the hotel purchases under the state’s Project Turnkey.
Drazan has mentioned looking at the rules to ensure homeless shelters can be sited. She also called on state agencies like the Department of Human Services, the Oregon Health Authority and state housing agencies to concentrate more energy on homelessness. She wants more coordination of effort. She wants to ensure law enforcement agencies are able to enforce local ordinances regulating people camping on the streets.
That’s three different flavors of a state of emergency for homelessness. Declaring one is not a guarantee of success. Portland has been under a housing emergency since 2015. Which candidate do you think would best be able to turn such a declaration into substantial progress?
