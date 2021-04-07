The stunning increase in attacks on people of Asian descent across the country is appalling. Oregon has its share. One way of looking at it: Oregon has seen an uptick in the number of reports of bias incidents or hate crimes to its Hate and Bias Crimes hotline.
In March, there were 182 reports to the hotline. There were 36 reports of anti-Asian bias with 15 classified as bias incidents and 21 as hate crimes. There were also 3 reports of anti-Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander bias. Compare that to 22 reports total of anti-Asian bias to the hotline in February and 10 reports in January.
Calls into the hotline are an admittedly imperfect measure of the levels of bias and hate crimes. It surely undercounts. The hotline does do something well: It ensures victims have a place to reach out to for support and assistance. The people who answer are trauma-informed and trained in crisis intervention. You can report online at StandAgainstHate.Oregon.Gov, or by calling 1-844-924-BIAS (2427).
