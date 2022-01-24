If you have been watching the city of Bend and state politics, you know those governments are aiming at less parking.
Requiring less parking in the future. Finding ways to boost biking, walking and transit. They are not ripping up parking lots, at least not yet.
Perhaps you are immune to arguments that it would be smarter and greener to have less parking, a society less led by the car. It looks like, though, that change is coming. Slowly maybe, but surely.
That’s why the plans of Deschutes County are interesting. County staff went before Deschutes County commissioners Monday with two parking plans. And the common denominator in both is a lot more parking. In one option, the net gain of parking downtown would be 68 spaces. In another it would be 216.
This isn’t a let’s-thumb-our-noses at the city and state. The county is trying to be ready for the future.
The Deschutes County Courthouse is going to be expanded. It needs to be to have a court system big enough to handle the growing community. According to the county, the expansion will need a minimum of 48 spaces under Bend’s current development code. And as much as video conferencing can help the courts, and maybe more people will be able to bike, walk and take the bus in the future, people from all over will need to be able to access it.
There’s an additional need. During construction, there will be a need for parking for construction workers and space for construction materials and equipment.
One concept is to redevelop Worrell Park and the existing Wall Street parking lot. Worrell Park is that rocky outcropping in front of the county building. That might run as much as $2.8 million. Of course, it would mean removing some of “perceived natural aspects of the existing park,” according to the county.
The second, bigger concept is to build a five-story parking structure at the corner of Harriman and Kearney streets. That might cost $7.5 million. It would exceed the county’s current needs.
What should the county do? Commissioners voted Monday to move further forward with the smaller, Worrell Park option. You can tell commissioners what you think at board@deschutes.org.
