When the city of Bend starts talking new fees and taxes, our ears perk up. On Wednesday night, the Bend City Council had a preliminary discussion about new fees and taxes.
The easy thing to do would be to reflexively tell them: “No.” But even with the $190 million transportation bond graciously approved by Bend voters, Bend has future needs for roads and alternative transportation. One other issue discussed Wednesday was finding a way to increase public safety with more people for Bend Fire & Rescue.
Some of the options discussed included an increase on the existing fire levy when it comes up for renewal. Another idea that has been on the table is a transportation utility fee.
It could be charged to all households and businesses in the city. The Bend City Council could assess that without approval from voters.
The discussion Wednesday night didn’t get into a lot of detail. That will likely come later this year. The city will have meetings that are open to the public about these proposed taxes and fees. Whether or not you participate or follow along is up to you.
