A new question to ask a lawyer in Oregon might be: Did you pass the state bar exam?
Oregon may soon become one of the few states where people can become lawyers without passing the exam.
The Oregon Supreme Court approved a proposal earlier this week that would allow prospective attorneys to get their license to practice through two alternatives. One would be completing law school and some sort of capstone project that demonstrates the skills needed to be a lawyer. The second would be a kind of supervised practice, putting in 1,000 to 1,500 hours of supervised legal practice.
Supporters insist the change will not mean that Oregon is lowering its standards, just developing alternatives. “I anticipate these two pathways will be more rigorous than the current bar exam,” said Brian Gallini, dean of the Willamette University College of Law.
If that’s true, why not add them in addition to the requirement to pass the bar exam?
Well, there are actually two goals in the proposal. Ensure any alternative does not lower standards. And reduce the inequity and racial diversity problems in the legal profession.
Lawyers in the United States are overwhelmingly white and male. Why is that?
Some people point to the bar exam itself. Make it slightly easier to pass and more minorities pass. For instance, when California lowered its cut score by about 3.5%, 28% more Hispanics, 26% more Asians, 24% more Blacks and 21% more whites passed. There are some confounding factors in that example, because some other things changed. The test was moved online and the number of questions in the multiple choice section were reduced.
Lowering the score to pass isn’t necessarily the best answer, though. It gives the impression that standards are being dumbed down. It may also turn out to disproportionately benefit more white test takers, rather than minorities. The other factor, as almost always, is money. Students that can afford it can spend more time preparing for the exam. They can sign up for specialized courses that teach people how to be better at taking the bar exam. That can make a person a better test taker, not a better lawyer, and reinforce existing disparities.
Those are all reasons why in Oregon reformers looked to creating alternatives to the bar exam, not just lowering the score required to pass the exam.
The thing to look for is what the requirements of these new alternatives will be. And then how they are constructed to ensure Oregon gets even better lawyers and ones that more accurately reflect the state’s population. Formal drafts of the proposals may be completed in about six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.