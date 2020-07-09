We don’t have a tally of every job loss and every opportunity snuffed by the pandemic. But we found out Thursday about one important challenge for Jefferson County.
It has lost about $4 million in lottery funding for a health and wellness campus, because of the drop-off in state lottery revenue. That’s a tremendous loss for a county with some of the biggest health challenges in the state.
Consider some numbers. Jefferson County ranks 34th out of 35 Oregon counties in health rankings. It’s 28th in length of life. It’s 35th in quality of life. It’s 35th in health behaviors. It’s 35th in clinical care. It’s 28th in socio-economic factors. Problems can be acute on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The Warms Springs Community Action Team’s website pointed out that the “average age of death on the reservation is 48 for men and 52 for women, due in large part to high rates of diabetes, heart disease, cancer and obesity, all chronic conditions related to the stress and hardship of low-income living.”
A health and wellness campus would be a tool to combat those numbers. The chief benefits: lower costs and better access.
It would combine medical and health facilities into one campus adjacent to the St. Charles Medical Center. It could make it easier for people to get services, rather than having to go to several different locations. It could enable sharing of medical equipment and resources to keep costs down. People going to the emergency room could more easily be transitioned into regular and less expensive primary care.
The idea for the health and wellness campus is not dead. The Oregon economy will return. Lottery revenues will start climbing again. The state will then be able to make commitments again to projects like the center.
There is no guarantee, though, that in a new state budget the money for this project will return. The health and wellness center is going to be in competition with other projects across the state. Jefferson County’s need may be great. But it has a relatively low population. And if it is not the most racially diverse county in Oregon, it is close. Will Oregon lawmakers hear its need?
