George Floyd’s death reignited debate over the criminal justice system. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel outlined Monday more than a dozen changes he wants — laws of the state and policies in his own office.
However you feel about the ideas and whatever the momentum there is in this moment, will much change? The crowd that gathered to hear Hummel on the lawn near his office was skeptical. They are right to be.
We don’t doubt Hummel’s sincerity or commitment. He listened as well as talked Monday. He stayed for more than an hour to answer questions until nobody asked more questions. And there are others like Hummel in positions of power who desire to see changes. But many of the ideas he talked about or members of the crowd brought up are not new. The calls for reform are not new.
We don’t have space to discuss them all here. We cherrypicked two.
One of Hummel’s proposals is that “law enforcement officers involved in the use of deadly physical force are subject to immediate interview.” The issue is many “local governments enter into agreements with law enforcement unions that prohibit interviewing officers involved in the use of deadly physical force for 24, 48 or 72 hours.”
If you were involved in an incident involving deadly physical force would the police wait 24, 48 or 72 hours before they talk to you? No. Hummel said either get rid of it or give nonpolice the same treatment.
We have talked to police officers who have been involved in the deadly use of force. And they have told us it is difficult to remember what exactly happened immediately after the incident. If that’s true for police, though, it’s true for everyone.
Society does ask police to repeatedly put themselves in high-stress situations. And we ask them to put their lives at risk to protect us. Don’t they deserve some additional consideration because of that? They do. But that doesn’t mean the rules for when they are interviewed should be different.
This is not a new idea. Will anything change now?
A second proposed change Hummel advocated is the repeal of Measure 11 and other mandatory minimum sentences “other than true life for aggravated murder.” Oregon voters passed Measure 11 in 1994. It was a get-tough-on-crime measure. It created mandatory minimum prison sentences for many violent crimes. The idea is that the sentences prevent judges from being too lenient. The sentences could deter criminals and keep dangerous people off the street with certainty. The law has been modified over the years, notably in 2019 when legislators passed Senate Bill 1008. That gave judges needed flexibility in dealing with juveniles.
Mandatory minimums can be too much. Prosecutors can use them as a tool to compel offenders to take a deal they don’t want. Minimum sentences also don’t give judges a lot of flexibility to distinguish between the worst offenders and the not as bad. Any legitimate, mitigating factors can be lost. Being smart on crime is no less important than being tough on crime.
More changes to mandatory minimums have been proposed in Oregon before. Will anything change now? The change doesn’t have to be: Let’s let the bad guys out of prison. And we don’t expect legislators to walk hand in hand toward Hummel’s goal. Could legislators at least not blow a chance to seriously debate sentencing?
