When we think how the city of Bend may urge more disclosure and oversight about the oil cars that rumble through town, we will always remember a meeting in Bend in 2014 hosted by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat.
The meeting included Wyden, some Central Oregon first responders and representatives from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.
Central Oregon first responders had been complaining that they were having trouble getting information from BNSF Railway. They wanted to know what size oil spill they might face or what other chemicals might be involved if there was an accident. First responders need that to be prepared. They had asked for it. They weren’t getting it.
A representative from BNSF explained why it does not make that information publicly available or release exactly when certain shipments are scheduled. And then he said that doesn’t mean that some general information could not be shared with first responders.
Wyden interrupted.
He asked a representative from the Bend Fire Department if he had received that information. “Actually, to be honest with you, I just got it today,” said Bill Boos, deputy chief of operations. Wyden noted the coincidence.
That incident is long past, and Boos told The Bulletin’s Brenna Visser that the region is much better equipped to respond to an accident these days. That’s encouraging. Bend’s Environment and Climate Committee will discuss this week what else could improve safety and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.