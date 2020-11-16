Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 business freeze will wipe out much of the business for bars, taprooms and breweries, after they have struggled to recover. Should there not be also be a freeze on the Oregon Health Authority’s proposal to raise taxes on breweries, wineries and cideries?
The Oregon Health Authority is right that there is a need for more mental health and addiction services. The proposed tax could raise some $290 million. It would be the first increase on beer since 1977. It would be the first on wine since 1983.
But is now really the right time? Frozen beer is nothing to savor.
