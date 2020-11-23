Nobody wants people to lose their place to live because of the pandemic. And Oregon’s eviction moratorium for renters is set to expire on Dec. 31.
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a solution. But it looks like it will only delay the problem, not fix it.
The idea is that new legislation could be passed in a special session to extend and modify the moratorium for renters. One thing that’s new: Renters would have to submit a sworn statement that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Will that be easy for tenants to do? Will they be able to figure it out on their own? We don’t know.
Landlords also get some other things in the concept: They could evict people for additional causes other than just nonpayment of rent, such as plans to demolish or convert units.
The state would set a new fund of some $100 million to help cover lost rent. Landlords would have to apply for their tenants that owe. It would only pay 80% of what is owed. Smaller landlords and landlords with higher percentages of unpaid rent would get preference.
As of July 1, 2021, though, the moratorium would expire. Back rent for renters would come due. If renters couldn’t afford to pay it before then, they will suddenly be able to as of July 1? That seems a stretch. This is a stopgap measure, though. The Legislature could meet again and make modifications.
