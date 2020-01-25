Things to avoid in a day likely include chalkboard squeaking, slipping on ice, computer crashes -- and somewhere in there -- parking frustration.
The city of Bend aims to help you with parking.
The Bend City Council's goal is to develop parking districts for homes and businesses. It wants to adopt the initial code language by the end of June.
How are these new parking districts going to work? Are they something to be excited about or to dread? It's too early to say for sure.
There were some strong clues about what the districts might look like at a meeting Thursday night. Tobias Marx, the city's parking services division manager, laid out potential concepts. There would not be a "cookie cutter approach," he said. The city would work with residents or businesses to design something tailored to fit an area's needs. It could be a permit system. It could be signage. It could be a system in which any fees collected are used in the area of the parking district for improvements. There would likely be a minimum size for a district. And people who live in a residential district would likely get to vote on if they want one or not. Marx offered for discussion a two-tiered requirement for passage of a parking district -- at least 60% of the people who responded would have to vote in favor and 50% of the people contacted would have had to respond. There would also, presumably, need to be some flexibility to change how a district operates in the future.
The city plans to hold more meetings about parking districts. Another meeting is scheduled about residential parking on Feb. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. A meeting specific to small businesses in business corridors, such as along Galveston and Newport, is scheduled for Feb. 5, starting at 8 a.m. All the meetings are being held at the City's Public Works Campus at 575 NE 15th Street.
It's always worth watching when government say it's here to help and may start charging for something that is now free.
