There’s fast like Usain Bolt. There’s fast like how fast a parking spot can go in downtown Bend. And now there’s a new one: fast like how fast the Forest Service’s new wilderness permits went for the Central Cascades.
On the first morning they were available, April 6, high-demand dates and locations were sold out in 30 minutes. Page views on the associated recreation.gov website spiked to more than 1,000 a minute for overnight trips.
The most recent data we could get courtesy of the Forest Service was as of April 27. By then:
• About 15,800 individual day-use permits were sold — about 93% of the total.
• 4,582 overnight group permits were sold — about 85% of all advance overnight permits.
Before you start to get depressed — as a certain editorial writer did — thinking that you will never, ever get a chance to visit the nearby wilderness again, there is something important to remember. The Forest Service didn’t put all the permits up for sale online. It only put up a percentage.
The majority of permits, particularly for day-use permits, are still available. New permits are going to be made available on a sort of rolling one-day window. For instance, the Green Lakes trailhead will have 80 day-use permits open up every day during the permit season. Only 20 permits per day were available in advance.
So you likely still can go, though it might take more advance planning than it did in the past. And there is now a cost. A day-use permit is “$1 per person, for each outing.” An overnight permit is “$6 per group permit, for each outing” with 1-12 people per group.
Is this new system better for everyone? It was put in place because the Forest Service was concerned crowds were overwhelming trails and degrading the wilderness experience. This system may help better protect the wilderness for now and for the future.
The concern we continue to have is if it will just put some people off. That may mean people value the wilderness less because they can’t visit it as easily.
And any barrier to entry can be a bigger barrier to entry for people of lower income. Will the Forest Service be able to mitigate that? We hope so.
