Friday was the last day of the first season of limited-paid permits for entry on to many of Central Oregon’s best wilderness trailheads.
The permit system was a notable failure in at least one way. People scooped up permits and apparently never showed up to hike the trails. That blocked others from accessing the trails.
It’s a problem the Forest Service is wondering how to address.
More than half, 52%, of the permit purchasers who made reservations in advance of the season apparently didn’t show up on the trails. The percentage was lower — 27% — for reservations during the season, during the 7-day rolling window or permit sales.
We say “apparently” didn’t show up because the Forest Service doesn’t know for certain.
It made the assumption that if people made a reservation and never printed out a permit they were a no-show.
It could have been that people didn’t realize they needed to print out a permit. When we asked the Forest Service in August if people were complying with the new permit system, we were told most people had permits as required. So it may be a reasonable assumption that people never used their permits.
Your guess is as good as ours as to why people didn’t use them. Wildfire smoke could be one reason. Complications from COVID-19 have disrupted many plans. And it can also be difficult to line up hiking months in advance.
The end result is that people who wanted to go hiking on some of Central Oregon’s best wilderness trails were denied by the new permit system when there were apparently openings available.
The permit system was put in place to limit access.
It was put in place because the Forest Service said wilderness trails were overwhelmed, creating erosion and destroying the sense of a wilderness experience.
The permit system has succeeded. The danger all along, though, has been when people don’t get access or feel like they are unfairly denied access it can undermine public support for wilderness areas and the Forest Service.
That’s the danger the Forest Service faces now.
