If you live in the city of Bend, you may have experienced an unwelcome sensation when you have opened up your water bills. Bills have been late, arriving after they were due.
A mail delay? No. The city has had trouble getting the bills out on time.
The city is not penalizing anyone for being late or shutting off water. It is asking that people do pay within 30 days of when they get their bill. Bills may continue to be a bit late for a while. Until May. The system is working as expected now. Just still some catch up to do.
Fair enough.
Changing the due date on bills would have caused other errors in the city’s accounting system. There is more information on the city’s website.
We wanted more detail about the cause. The city had a response at the ready which reads in part: “This delay is related to the May 2021 utility billing software conversion. Issues were isolated to bill generation and delivery that took several months of working with the vendor to identify and resolve. While those issues are now resolved, they did create a billing cycle delay that we are still working to recover from....”
The bottom line: Technology upgrades are rarely creatures of seamless perfection.
Dana Wilson, utility business manager, gave us a more technical explanation....”Vendor specifications had not identified that additional system resources would be required” and a full-scale bill run was not simulated. Multiple errors occurred. Fixes would create new errors.
Paid to be nosy, we wanted to know more.
Who was the vendor? There were two: Invoice Cloud and Tyler Technologies.
How much expense is this delay and additional work costing the city? It isn’t over, yet, so the city does not know. It did mean some overtime for some staff members.
Is the vendor paying for that or are taxpayers? The city says the delays were related to system requirements, not software. And the vendors have been responsive and helpful. So if there are additional costs, the city is covering it.
