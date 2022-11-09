We get it if you don’t get excited when you read: Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan. They have even gussied it up a bit this time around calling it: Deschutes County 2040.
But if you are still with us, there are good reasons to care about it. It can change the way people live in Deschutes County.
Do you care about what land gets used for economic development?
Do you care about wildfire prevention?
Do you care about water use?
Do you care about what land can be used for housing?
The Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan doesn’t determine those things. It does, though, set the stage for those things to change.
It’s probably easiest to understand with examples from the past.
In the 2010 plan, the county identified from talking to groups and people like you that there was a need for large lot industrial sites for development. That went into the plan. It turned into action. Some 789 acres of property under county jurisdiction were annexed into the Redmond city limits. They became open for more development.
Another specific example: When the 2010 plan was being considered, people expressed concern about the sage grouse’s viability as development grows in the eastern part of the county. The plan helped lead to more mapping of habitat.
And one last example: The county heard concerns as the 2010 plan was developed about childcare. The plan set off work to streamline regulations for child care in the county.
Already for the new comprehensive plan, Deschutes County Senior Planner Nicole Mardell told us there have been discussions about what the county’s role should be in balancing water needs, possibly using more rural land on rocky soils for housing and a lot more.
The plan will guide what the county will work on. The plan goes through approval of the county planning commission, the county commission and even the state Land Conservation and Development Commission. But it begins with people like you who get involved and help set the direction for the county.
