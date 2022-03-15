When Russia invaded Ukraine, the state of Oregon was an investor in Russia.
Oregon investments to earn money for the state’s public employees retirement fund had millions in Russian government bonds; Russian Federation bonds; Sberbank, the largest, Russian state-owned bank; Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy company; and Mosenergo, a Russian power generating company.
The total was about $137 million. And Oregon can’t get the money out.
State Treasurer Tobias Read announced on March 3 that Oregon would dispose of money. It has not been able to, his staff told us.
The situation is effectively that the state can’t sell, likely couldn’t find a buyer and would only get pennies on any dollar if it could sell and find a buyer. The Moscow Exchange was shut down. The ruble has plummeted in value.
“One of the big issues is that while we do have holdings included on the sanctions list, the market for selling them is effectively closed – in some cases, no one could buy them from us even if they wanted to,” said Rachel Wray, the public information director for the Oregon Treasury Department. “In addition, Russian authorities have taken separate actions that have raised barriers to potential transactions.”
It seems time to rethink Oregon’s state investment policy. State law says Oregon should “make the moneys as productive as possible” and “investment funds shall be invested and the investments of those funds managed as a prudent investor would do.” That apparently has been interpreted to mean investing in Russia is just fine, despite that it is led by an autocratic leader and has a recent history of aggression.
A few lowlights:
In 2007, Russia planted a flag in the seabed of the North Pole asserting a claim to billions in oil. It also launched a cyber attack against Estonia.
In 2008, Russia supported separatist movements in Georgia. It later deployed tanks in Georgia claiming it was there to keep the peace. More than 2,000 people were killed.
In 2014, Russia invaded Crimea. Crimea surrendered essentially without a shot. It’s now effectively part of Russia.
Even with that history, Oregon has investments that supports the Russian state. They may have been excellent investments for those whose minds are only full of dreams of avarice. But where the state of Oregon puts its money is a statement of values. And in your name, as a “prudent investor” the state put its money in Russia.
Where are the leaders calling for a re-evaluation of state investment policy? We hear crickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.