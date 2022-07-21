That’s not wrong. They had been thoroughly briefed on the bond at a board meeting a month ago. And this wasn’t a haphazard list of projects quickly thrown together. It’s been carefully hatching for more than a year.
The first thing to know is why that $250 million number is special. That was the target for the bond to try to balance the needs of the district and the cost to taxpayers. It’s because the district calculates as old bonds are paid off or refinanced the district will be able to finance the work in this bond at no increased tax rate for taxpayers.
The goal was the tax rate people pay for Bend schools now would stay the same overall.
The district’s estimate is the new bonds would cost 55 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in the first year. If the bond passes, the levy would be added as the levies for older bonds decrease.
Would it not be nice if taxes went down? Of course. But the money the districts gets from the state for schools is for operations and routine maintenance. Anything more than that under Oregon’s tax system and school districts have to go to voters.
We are going to be looking in the future in more detail at many of the projects on the bond list. There are, for instance, projects at many schools for improved security through upgraded classroom door hardware, improved fire alarms, modernizing HVAC systems and roof replacements. We’re just guessing at this point, but we’d bet those are hard to question. And there are bigger ticket items, as well, such as major renovations at Bend Senior High School.
Many of the people on the committees that developed the list do work for the district. But there was also people on the committee who have worked as an architect, an engineer, a Bend park planner, a Bend city planner and more. In this bond they identified and prioritized needs for the district for the next five years.
The school board has also been asking questions about possibly building housing for employees on district land in the future. Housing costs make it just as hard for the district to retain and attract employees as they do any employer in Bend. Other school districts in the country are doing it. Should Bend-La Pine? That’s hard to answer without knowing more.
Money for that won’t be in this bond. There will be another. It may be in that one.
