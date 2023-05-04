The election for the seats on Deschutes Public Library Board is a spectacle. The number of letters and guest columns on those races alone is hitting our letters inbox like an avalanche.
There is one issue for some library board voters that is not getting much notice in those submissions. If you live in the Eagle Crest area or just west of Redmond, you likely use the Redmond library — not the one in Sisters. It’s closer.
So why do people in the Eagle Crest area vote in this election in the Sisters library zone and not the Redmond zone?
Redistricting.
Oregon law requires special districts —such as the library — to balance election zones once every 10 years. The Deschutes Public Library System did it in 2012.
The number of people in each zone should pretty well balance out. And because of population growth, the library zones were out of balance. So the library board took up the issue last year.
Zone 1, the “Redmond” zone, had significant growth.
One thing the board voted to do was move Precinct 31 — that’s the one with Eagle Crest in it — from Zone 1 to Zone 2, the “Sisters” zone. It was one of two precinct zone changes that the board made to simply and quickly rebalance the zones.
Todd Dunkelberg, the library system’s director, said during the meeting moving one precinct from Redmond to Sisters and another from Sisters to La Pine/Sunriver and “we are basically there.”
There was some quick discussion at the meeting if any board members would be moved out of their zone. No.
How people actually use the library system did not come up. How much sense it made to have Eagle Crest folks who live so close to Redmond vote in the Sisters zone did not come up.
All board members have responsibility for the entire system. So in a way, the zone a candidate is attached to doesn’t mean that much in terms of how they vote. And there are other zones that may not be perfectly composed to line up people to the library they use.
But the fact remains that voters who live in the Eagle Crest area were voting in the zone with their closest library.
Now they are not.
So in that way, it seems like for the next 10 years or so residents in the Eagle Crest area are going to be stuck voting — maybe not in the wrong zone — but in a less right zone.
