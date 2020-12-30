Eyes are on law enforcement. There’s concern a fortress built of apathy, laws and labor contracts blocks the public’s ability to hold police officers accountable.
Horrifying acts of police abuse have hurt the reputation of police everywhere. That’s not fair. But it’s true. And it has given every law enforcement organization and every community good reason to reflect on how to get policing right.
We took a look at just one issue — police disciplinary records. Embedded in police contracts across the country are provisions that have gradually expanded over the years. They allow some disciplinary records to be removed from an officer’s file if there has been no new discipline. These are for written reprimands, generally the lowest form of discipline that can show up in a personnel file.
We checked the contracts for the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Both have policies that allow written reprimands to be removed.
For instance, the contract with Bend police officers says: “Written reprimands shall be considered stale from an employee’s personnel file after the employee has completed three (3) years discipline-free service following receipt of the last formal reprimand. In such cases and at the request of the employee, a stale reprimand will be removed from the employee’s personnel file.”
The Sheriff’s Office policy is slightly different: “Written reprimands may not be considered for progressive discipline reasons one (1) year after being placed in the member’s personnel file, provided that no additional disciplinary action has occurred within that one (1) year period. Members may request the removal of the written reprimand after one (1) year.”
Is erasing the history of discipline for such a critical job in society a good idea? Why does it go stale? What is magical about one year or three years?
It helps to know that written reprimands in law enforcement are typically issued for minor policy violations — not for serious matters such as injuring a member of the public.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us an example could be an officer going out to a crime scene and taking photos of evidence on the officer’s personal cellphone. The officer gets dispatched to another call and at the end of a long shift forgets to properly enter the photos into evidence according to department policy. A written reprimand could be a way to reinforce the importance of the policy. Other possible disciplinary actions under the Bend police contract are more severe — unpaid suspension, disciplinary demotion, transfer from special assignment and discharge.
It’s also true that other public sector contracts and private sector labor contracts often contain similar provisions allowing written reprimands to be erased. For instance COBEA — representing about 160 city of Bend employees — has a provision, which is actually broader than that for police. The contract allows written reprimands to be removed after two years and even discipline more severe can be removed after five years. It’s not much of an argument, though, to argue that because it’s a common practice, it’s somehow OK.
Both Krantz and Sheriff Shane Nelson told us they believe it is appropriate that written reprimands can be removed from a file.
“This is appropriate if no additional behavior has been displayed for over a year,” Nelson wrote in an email. “It means the employee took the lesson to heart and made improvements. People who are problematic employees often do not stop the behavior which then leads to progressive discipline.”
Krantz added the removal of a written reprimand does not mean appropriate disciplinary action will not be taken later if a new incident occurs. That’s true.
It would be easier to agree with them if the public had a better picture of what happens when police officers are internally investigated. In Oregon, the records of personnel actions taken against public employees are conditionally exempt from being disclosed. That doesn’t just apply to law enforcement. It’s all public employees. If law enforcement agencies took it upon themselves to release generalized details of investigations and discipline every year, it would perhaps help build more trust. Of course, it might only raise further suspicion.
We certainly don’t expect law enforcement to have a 30-year career with zero defects. It’s unrealistic because of the high-stress situations they can be placed in. Everyone makes mistakes. And to be perfectly clear, we don’t have reason to believe this sort of contract provision has led to problems locally.
But why not allow the records of reprimands to remain in a personnel file? Does allowing them to be removed truly better protect the public or better protect police from accountability?
