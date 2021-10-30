Readers of The Bulletin come up with some great questions. One we had recently was from a letter writer.
The writer wanted to know why the Oregon Health Authority doesn’t include vaccination status when it provides details about individuals who had a COVID-related death. OHA provides the date of death, age, gender and county of the person, when the person tested positive and where and when the person died. It also includes if the person had underlying health conditions.
Why doesn’t it include vaccination status with that information?
It’s relevant. It’s known or almost always known.
We asked the Oregon Health Authority. The answer is: It decided not to do it that way.
It provides the vaccination information in aggregate. For instance, it reported in its Oct. 28 “Breakthrough Report” that Oregon had 649 virus-related deaths in September 2021. There were 130 cases in which people who were vaccinated died. That means 80% of the people who died were unvaccinated in that month and 20% were vaccinated. That rate has varied a bit. It was fairly consistent for July, August and September. The percentage of people who had virus-related deaths in March 2021 who were vaccinated was only 3% of the 118 deaths in that month.
It’s also important to consider the rate at which unvaccinated and vaccinated people get COVID-19. “The rate of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals in the most recent week was more than 3.5 times the rate of COVID-19 cases among those who are fully vaccinated,” the same report said.
But why does the OHA not include the vaccination status in its other reports, the ones that detail other characteristics of individual virus-related deaths?
“(We) provide the data in aggregate in the Breakthrough Report to help us better understand, epidemiologically, the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” Jonathan Modie, lead communications officer for the Oregon Health Authority in public health, replied to us in an email. “Providing individual-level data about vaccination status does not allow that, and in fact could lead to a misinterpretation that vaccinations are not as effective — think about how it looks when you see an individual case or death of a vaccinated person without seeing all the other, overwhelming number of cases and deaths of people who are unvaccinated. We have to look at the whole picture — all the data, in aggregate.”
That may be not how everyone would like OHA to present the data. But the important things to remember are reinforced by this data: Most of the people who get COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Most of the people who have a virus-related death were not vaccinated.
