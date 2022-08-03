Science classrooms without enough workstations for experiments. That’s not how a modern science classroom should look.
Steam boilers are an inefficient way to heat. Heating with water can work just fine but you can heat it up to 140 degrees instead of 212 and do the heating with modern equipment.
In the 1950s, V-shaped butterfly roofs were popular and cool. They can look great. But as they age it’s wiser if moisture is directed off a building rather than toward the middle and then off.
And the floor tile with asbestos should be gone.
Schools all across the Bend-La Pine District will be getting upgrades if the $250 million bond passes in November. The bulk of the money, more than $178 million, goes to rebuilding, renovations and upgrades at Bend High. The district believes it has high quality estimates on those costs. It has used what it has learned from recent construction at other schools and brought in a third party to help it project costs into the future.
A lot of the work at Bend High is modernization. Some buildings will also come down. New ones are going up. LED lights will be going in. New tile won’t require waxing. New carpet will be installed in sections, so it can be easily replaced. The layout of the school on the property will change. There will be more parking, which will be a relief to the adjacent neighborhood. We hope the music rooms get better acoustics.
The great auditorium at the school is not being torn up nor is the football stadium, though there may be some improvements. The district’s central kitchen will stay at the school.
The district can’t grow the 35 acres of the Bend High site to the 50 acres it aims for for new high schools, so it’s going up. And if the bond passes, the district has a plan to keep classes in the school while construction goes on. The changes at Bend Senior High are major. Construction would take three to four years.
It would still be the home of the Lava Bears — just a new, much improved den. That is, if the community votes to invest in its schools and its future.
