Test, test, test.
Public health officials the world over stress that testing and contact tracing are keys to keeping the virus under control — until the vaccines are ready.
In Oregon, though, testing has not significantly been ramped up since the summer. About 45,000 Oregonians were tested in the first week of November, according to The Oregonian. And that’s basically the same as it was during peak testing in the summer.
The New York Times reported earlier this month that Oregon was only conducting about half the tests it should be to hit the target rate to help prevent the spread of the virus. That’s “based on a methodology developed by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute, is different for each state and varies over time as infection rates change.”
Dr. Melissa Sutton, an Oregon Health Authority senior health adviser, has said Oregon’s testing has bottlenecks, such as staffing, that have made it difficult to increase testing.
How much longer will Oregonians have to wait? How much worse is the surge now because of lack of testing capacity in Oregon?
