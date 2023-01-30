If the city of Bend were interested in buying 51 acres of Deschutes National Forest land, that would be kind of a big deal.
It is interested. It’s early in the process. But still there is some information out there.
The city submitted an application last year to the Deschutes National Forest for 51 acres near the city’s Outback Site. Outback is 15 acres now. It’s where the city has water filtration, wells and water storage.
The water diverted from Bridge Creek comes through a 10-mile pipe down to Outback where it is treated. The city filters and treats the water to protect people from giardia lamblia, cryptosporidium and other things that you should not be drinking.
The most worrisome of the threats to that water supply is wildfire. It could flood the system with debris and overwhelm the membrane filtration that the city has. One solution: set up a pretreatment system. It’d be like a layer of more filters and settling in front of the existing filters to keep the water flowing. Maybe not in every situation. Maybe in more situations.
The city has been doing research into adding pretreatment and perhaps even some in-pipe hydro to take advantage of the water pressure at the end of that 10-mile pipe. The additional land will give the city room for that. And it will also give the city additional space to ensure the site is secure and allow a refilling station for Bend Fire & Rescue.
One issue in a sale of forestland to the city may be price. What price would you put on 51 acres right outside of Bend? It’s supposed to go for not less than fair market value, though, in situations like this the price can be difficult to determine.
It took 5 years and two acts of Congress to complete the deal when the Bend Park & Recreation District was trying to secure what is now, in part, the home of the Bend Pine Nursery park in the early 2000s. The Forest Service appraised it at $5.8 million. Oregon’s congressional delegation pushed through an order for it to be sold for $3.5 million.
The Forest Service apparently accepted the city’s application for the land near Outback in November. A next step is for there to be a public notice printed in the newspaper. We haven’t seen that yet.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
