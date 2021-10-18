Too often it feels like those that govern us don't like public oversight. Transparency is a burden. Shining a light on government, an irritant.
We actually don't get that feeling from the Bend-La Pine School Board or the district, but we do have to wonder about how the board handled a complaint against a board member.
Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia announced that the board met in executive session before the regular school board meeting and discussed a complaint against a school board member. The board hired an independent investigator to evaluate the complaint.
She said the findings determined the complaint was unsubstantiated, adding: "The complaint misrepresented the actual events that happened and that they were turned to make a fallacious attack.... As such we as a board see that there are no findings that would cause our board to require any further action against a board member." The board's attorney would release a summary of the findings, she said.
Why not release the investigator's report?
We asked and the district acknowledged our question, but we don't have an answer.
Dholakia made an impassioned speech at the beginning of the meeting about how three board members — all people of color — have been the targets of harassment and intimidation. Was this complaint part of that? The public should be able to know — to read the findings for itself.
If people are making unwarranted attacks against school board members, the public should know. And the public should be able to see the investigative findings to be able to evaluate the same information the school board saw when it determined it was a fallacious attack and misrepresented events.
