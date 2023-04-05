We have been following House Bill 3101 in the Legislature, because it is about school safety and has been the focus of one of our local legislators, state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend.
Something that seemed odd happened with the bill recently. There was a vote to pull it out of the Ways and Means Committee. Some supporters of the bill voted to pull it. Some supporters of the bill voted not to. The motion failed.
Levy voted to pull it. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, voted not to. We did not understand what was going on. So we contacted them to find out.
The bill — sometimes called Alyssa’s Law — would basically require a wireless panic alert device in every public school classroom. It would be like a silent panic button that a person could hit to summon law enforcement. Yes, people have phones. There are situations where hitting a silent panic alarm could be better.
The bill also appropriates money to install the systems. That number is currently blank in the bill.
Levy told us in an email she wanted to pull the bill because “we are at a point of inflection with school safety and I was willing to stand up to the system to send a message to our students and parents shortly after the Nashville shooting that we are working and fighting on their behalf.” She knew that the bill would end up going back to Ways and Means, in any case.
Kropf emphasized to us he is a supporter of the bill. He told us he voted against the bill pull, because even if it was pulled it was going to have to go back to Ways and Means.
That committee is where a lot of decisions are made about spending state revenue, weighing things such as classroom panic buttons against the state’s many other priorities. The money the Legislature has available to spend doesn’t really become clear until closer to the end of the session, after the next financial forecast.
We don’t mean to make too much of this vote. We thought it was important enough, though, to understand.
