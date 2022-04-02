Canceled. Canceled. Canceled. Canceled. Canceled. Canceled.
That’s what the meeting schedule looks like for a committee that is supposed to decide how to distribute state money for drug addiction treatment under Measure 110.
It means that there’s another aspect of Measure 110 implementation that is not working. You could add “yet” to that sentence. We didn’t because we’re not sure it’s going to get there, yet.
Oregon voters approved Measure 110 on Nov. 3, 2020. It changed two main things about how the state deals with illegal drugs. First, much drug possession was decriminalized. Not legalized, decriminalized.
For instance, possession of what is defined under the measure as personal amounts of meth, heroin, LSD and more became a new level of crime. It was a criminal misdemeanor, now it’s a Class E misdemeanor. A Class E misdemeanor is punishable by a $100 fine. Instead of that fine, a person can seek treatment at an addiction recovery center.
The second thing Measure 110 did was to channel money from marijuana revenue sales and from the anticipated savings in enforcement of criminal drug possession into addiction recovery and treatment.
The whole idea was to shift Oregon from criminalizing addiction to treating addiction. An appealing message. We’d guess that’s why Oregonians voted to change the law.
One problem has been thoroughly reported and discussed by the Legislature. The measure hasn’t been shifting people into treatment. There’s a lack of teeth. People who get charged with Class E violations just don’t show up for court or make efforts to begin treatment. The measure said there would be no additional charges for not showing up for court or not paying the fine.
Treatment options must also ramp across the state if people with addictions are going to get help. Oregon had ranked nearly last in the availability of such treatment. Grant money has gone out to kick start that.
Since February, it’s been up to the state Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council to decide how to distribute grant funding. That council has a subcommittee called the Behavioral Health Resource Network Subcommittee. That committee is supposed to make recommendations to the full committee.
This is a new thing, though. It’s new for the committee members and new for the Oregon Health Authority. There’s been confusion — you could call it a learning curve — about how decisions will be made. The last meeting of the subcommittee on March 21 actually seemed to go well, from our limited perspective. Recommendations seemed to be made about organizations that should receive money in Baker, Morrow and Umatilla counties.
But after that meeting, the next six scheduled meetings of the subcommittee were canceled. Main council meetings were also canceled. There are apparently some 300 applications for addiction recovery programs to go through and make decisions on.
We asked the Oregon Health Authority what was going on, how many more applications need to be evaluated, how much money has been sent out and more. The OHA told us there would be an executive session on April 6 and the questions would be answered in that meeting.
The notice for the meeting says it is to “discuss attorney-client privileged legal advice and discuss documents that are confidential with the Oregon Department of Justice.” We don’t know what that’s about. When we do know, we won’t be able to tell you. That’s because members of the media are allowed to attend executive sessions but not report directly on what happens.
From what we have seen in the public meetings and the language of the notice, we would guess the executive session may be about procedure, to clearly outline what are valid reasons to approve or reject grant applications, or to discuss conflicts of interest. Who knows. Probably not a good idea to guess.
Oregonians deserve to know where, if anywhere, Measure 110 is going right and where it is going wrong. The Oregon Health Authority and the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council need to be open with Oregonians about it.
