Oregon State University-Cascades is missing a champion.
The campus leader, Sherman Bloomer, is a fine chancellor and dean. That’s not what we are talking about.
We are talking about grassroots advocacy for the needs of the Central Oregon campus from the people of Central Oregon.
Critical to building a fledging campus are new buildings. That funding comes from the state. When the request was made for a OSU-Cascades health and recreation center to this year’s Legislature, legislators didn’t send a dime this way.
We went back and looked at the state’s 10-year “Strategic Capital Development Plan” for higher education. It wasn’t our first choice for the summer reading list but a necessary choice.
The plan was not some volume that was produced to grow digitally dusty on a website. It was officially adopted by the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, the board that sets the direction for the state’s higher education. When representatives from Oregon universities were making their pitch to legislators this year about campus construction, they called out what the plan said. They pointed out the plan was created because legislators asked for it.
There’s tension woven into that plan about OSU-Cascades funding. As much as a new campus needs buildings if it can ever grow, a theme is how growth of OSU-Cascades could hurt other existing campuses.
“There is likely to be greater pressure on enrollment demand in the Central Oregon region, but satisfying that demand by expanding the OSU-Cascades campus substantially will likely come primarily from students from that area who currently elect to attend institutions elsewhere in the state,” the report says. “In some cases, reshuffling these students closer to home will likely exacerbate challenges facing Southern Oregon University and other regional institutions that are seeing the population of likely college students in their own surrounding counties fall off dramatically.”
The emphasis is not on better serving the population in Central Oregon. The emphasis is not on building a statewide system with attractive options everywhere. It is about how building up OSU-Cascades is a problem. It hurts the rest of the system.
That’s no scandal. There’s some truth to it. But it is another reason why the interests of OSU-Cascades need to be championed by the people of Central Oregon.
One of the champions of OSU-Cascades was a group called Now4 OSU-Cascades. It was local people, businesses and other organizations rallying together to support the needs of the campus. Representatives went to Salem to demonstrate Central Oregon’s needs. The group has a website, now4osucascades.org. It was more active several years ago.
It is apparently merging with The Beaver Caucus, an advocacy group that pushes more broadly for all of Oregon State University.
Consolidation may bring strength, though just how much will The Beaver Caucus be focused on OSU-Cascades? The messaging on its website targeting this past session was mostly about the needs in Corvallis. Will it be the champion OSU-Cascades needs? Or let it wobble?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.