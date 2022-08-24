For five days at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans, it was like a nightmare. Power failed after Hurricane Katrina. Generators went out. Patients needed treatment. Medical staff had to make decisions about who got what care.
You can watch the dramatization Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV+ or better still read Sheri Fink’s book.
Not every public health crisis comes from a natural disaster. The COVID pandemic caused one. But those kinds of events are why Oregon’s Resource Allocation Advisory Committee will meet later this week.
In a public health crisis, sometimes medical care needs to be triaged. Need overwhelms capacity. So who gets care?
Oregon’s policy is called the crisis standard of care. It uses presumably neutral measures like “the 5-year survival rate, life expectancy and the sequential organ failure assessment to determine which patients to prioritize for care.”
The committee is going to talk this week about how discrimination may disadvantage minority groups – even with those measures. Some groups of people may have worse survival rates, life expectancy and lower organ failure scores than others. And minorities may not have played any role in the development of crisis standards of care in the first place.
Would it be fair to use those neutral measures anyway? Or should Oregon look for a way to adjust the standards so disadvantaged groups are not placed at more of a disadvantage?
For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a social vulnerability index. It takes into account socio-economic status, minority status, language, household composition (such as single-parent households or ages 65 or older) and types of housing.
Of course, using data like that is imperfect. There are gaps. It can be challenging to implement. How much weight should it get? When should it be used? To break ties?
What do you think Oregon’s policy should be? What would be fair?
