As of late September, nobody had applied for the vacancy on the board of the Bend-La Pine Schools. Now we counted a dozen.
Who should the board pick?
The list of candidates, their resumes and a letter of interest is all packed into the agenda for Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The board is going to be narrowing down the list of finalists on Tuesday. The plan is to interview the candidates and then select the new board member at a special meeting on Nov. 15. The appointee would be sworn in on Dec. 15.
This person will fill the vacancy left when Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez resigned effective Sept. 10. She moved out of the district and was no longer eligible to serve on the board.
The candidates had to submit a letter of interest and a statement that they meet the qualifications for the seat:
They must reside within a Deschutes County voting precinct, and
Reside within the Bend-La Pine Schools attendance area, and
Have been a resident of a Deschutes County voting precinct for at least one year, and
Be a registered voter in a Deschutes County voting precinct
The new board member will serve through June 30, 2023. That’s a substantial tenure in an important position that voters will not be able to choose.
A candidate who receives this appointment might have a slight advantage in running for the board, if they choose to run. Do you think that means the board should only pick candidates who say they are not interested in running for the seat and just want to serve the temporary appointment? Or is that unnecessary?
