We are journalists. So when it comes to editorials about public records requests we are pretty much one-way traffic arguing: More openness!
But it isn’t always as simple as we would like. A case in point: Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison told us recently he is getting a lot of public records requests for election records.
It’s part of a nationwide uptick in requests for election-related records. People are often asking for what are called cast vote records. Each cast vote record shows how an individual voter voted, without any personal information.
And that’s where the complications about public records requests come in. People deserve access to public records and information about what their government is doing.
But who pays for it? When should someone get an exemption from paying? Should people be required to pay upfront before, say, Dennison’s staff goes through the time and expense of pulling all the records?
Make a routine records request for public records from the city of Bend, the Bend La-Pine Schools or almost any government entity in Oregon and it can routinely work just as intended. The requester gets the record, maybe even free of charge.
But people can also use records requests to try to bury government in paperwork and additional expense. How do you know for certain when that is happening? What’s a fair way to resolve such disputes?
Oregon’s public records advisory council is trying to come up with legislation for the 2023 session that deals with some of these questions. If you have any ideas or suggestions, you can email the council at PublicRecordsAdvocate.PRC@PRA.oregon.gov.
