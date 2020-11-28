People are supposed to get their say in their government. Often, decisions slip by without the public getting their shot.
Well, we’re going to tell you about an opportunity to shape how your tax dollars are spent. Will you take the time? More importantly, will public officials listen?
We’re going to skip over much of MPO-STBG-MTIP jargon. Basically there’s a regional government organization — called the MPO — that gets tax dollars to allocate. It is set to meet Wednesday to work toward a decision about which of the following projects should get some dollars. One thing to keep in mind is the requested amount is not usually the total project cost.
How would you rank these?
1. Decentralize Bend bus station, $450,000 requested
People who live and work or own businesses near the Bend bus station complain about safety and other issues. The organization that runs the bus system would like to decentralize the station by creating mobility hubs in different spots around town. As hubs are developed, it would take some of the pressure off the central station. This project would get that moving.
2. Safe passage for pedestrians on Brosterhous, $380,000 requested
Ever tried to walk along Southeast Brosterhous Road under the railroad crossing? It’s a tight squeeze and traffic whizzes past at least at 35 miles per hour. An undercrossing would make it safer for the future Caldera High School and also for Jewell Elementary.
3. Sidewalk and crosswalk on northeast 8th Street, $184,100 requested
No sidewalks. No enhanced crosswalks. That’s the situation along Northeast 8th Street between Revere and Butler Market. This project would put some in. Northeast 8th Street is a busy arterial.
4. Sidewalk on Southwest Larkwood Street, $90,000 requested
Students walk in the street on Larkwood to get to Pine Ridge Elementary School. The road is curved. The cars move along. And well, the cars get too close to the kids for comfort.
5. Narrow northwest Wall Street, $117,500 requested
This is one you are probably familiar with if you drive downtown. Northwest Wall is busy. It’s got Amity Creek Elementary School, the Boys and Girls Club, Trinity Episcopal Church, Family Kitchen, the library and more. Drivers can speed up through there if they are exiting downtown. This project would build a curb extension on Wall at Idaho Street and enhance the existing crosswalk with more markings.
6. Boost Bend Bikeshare, $365,000 requested
Zagster operated a bikeshare network in Bend. It went out of business. And it was flawed. The bikes could be ridden anywhere, but they had to be returned to the station. A model that would likely get more use would allow bikes to be returned at any public rack. Bend would like to get that going and it is working together with Ashland, Corvallis, Eugene, Salem and ODOT to get it up and running here and in those communities. Some money would help restart it.
7. Canal trail safety, $64,218 requested
Who doesn’t like trails that run through town? The Bend Park & Recreation District manages the trail that runs along Central Oregon Irrigation District’s main canal. It’s 3.5 miles long now. It will eventually run 9 miles and connect the Deschutes River Trail and Eastgate Park, which is not yet developed. This project would improve safety at three places where the trail crosses roads.
8. Path to school at Neff Road, $50,000 requested
Some students walking to Juniper Elementary School cross Neff at Parkridge Drive. That spot is staffed with a crossing guard. But “students then trudge up a steep and rocky hillside to reach the back of the school. Students who have a mobility disability are picked up by a bus....” This project would create an accessible trail up the hill.
There are more details available on each project on the MPO website. Each will be scored and the MPO board will make a final decision. The kicker is there is not enough money to go around. Projects can get funding from other sources, but the MPO only has about $200,000 to spend each year on such projects.
The MPO board does have some public officials on it — namely Justin Livingston, Bend City Councilor; Tony DeBone, Deschutes County Commissioner; Barb Campbell, Bend City Councilor; and Chris Piper, Bend City Councilor. And the MPO does allow public comment. If you want to pass along your thoughts, you could email them to the MPO’s manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.