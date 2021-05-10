Oregon State University-Cascades will be following OSU policy and requiring vaccination for COVID-19. Central Oregon Community College will not require it, as of now.
Why are they different? Which is right?
The state has no regulation or mandate for colleges. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s up to the individual institution.
Both OSU and COCC have requirements for other vaccinations. For instance, OSU already has vaccination requirements for measles, mumps, rubella; meningococcal; tetanus and diptheria; chickenpox; and Hepatitis B. There are medical and other exemptions. For most students, if they don’t have their immunizations lined up, they are prevented from registering for the next term.
OSU was the first public college in Oregon to require COVID vaccinations for faculty and staff. Students who only take part in classes online or staff who do not come on to campus don’t need to have it.
“This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19,” OSU interim President Becky Johnson said in a statement.
COCC’s approach is to strongly recommend the vaccine for students and employees. COCC President Laurie Chesley told us COCC is following the guidance from the state Higher Education Coordinating Council, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
“We are focusing our efforts on pro-vaccine education and availability,” she wrote us in an email. “If OHA or the Governor’s Office were to mandate COVID-19 vaccines at community colleges, we will certainly comply....”
Chesley believes COCC has the authority to require the COVID vaccination. It has chosen not to. The same discussion came up at the April COCC board meeting. At first, staff said COCC could not legally require the COVID vaccine. Then Chesley said it might be that such a requirement would be challenged and not hold up in court.
The question is: What approach is right? Strongly encourage and require the vaccination or just strongly encourage vaccination? Compulsory requirements may work. They can also alienate some people. The student populations at the institutions are also different. Could OSU and COCC both be getting it right?
