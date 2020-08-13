Oregon’s Employment Department faces even more delays in getting people unemployment benefits, because Congress hasn’t been able to reach a deal.
The department hasn’t decided if it should pay the $400 weekly unemployment bonus President Donald Trump authorized last week, as The Oregonian reported. It needs more information. There are questions if the president even has that authority.
The state’s employment department has problems of its own, of course. We have written about its floundering efforts to update its computer system. But if ever there was a time when Oregonians need leadership from Congress, now is it. Find a compromise. Make a deal. Don’t fail unemployed Americans. Don’t go into recess without a deal.
