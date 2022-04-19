Leading the way is more than $1.2 million spent on a measure that would ban lawmakers from serving in the Legislature for another term if they miss 10 or more floor sessions. The source of that money is primarily unions. It’s Republicans who may get hit by that ballot measure more than Democrats, at least based on what’s happened in previous sessions. Democratic legislators in Oregon have walked out, too, just not recently.
Next up is about $540,000 from grocery store interests that are aiming for a ballot measure to allow sale of hard liquor in grocery stores. Oregonians now have to go to state-licensed stores to get booze. This has been an on-again, off-again fight in Oregon. Would it add convenience for consumers? Yes. Would it increase prices? We don’t know. Would smaller producers of booze find it harder to get on shelves? Maybe. Would it undermine state stores? Almost certainly.
The last one we’ll highlight is an initiative that would decriminalize sex work by adults.
That includes prostitution. More than $360,000 has been raised for that effort.
To be clear, those three aren’t on the November ballot, yet. But they all have considerable money aiming to get them there and turn them into law.
