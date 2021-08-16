Bend City Hall is a sprawling blob. It’s crept into the buildings next door and across Wall Street. It’s now six buildings — city hall and five annexes.
Since 2015 the size of city staff has grown about 60% at the downtown campus. The city is taking steps to look for a new home.
The city asked consultants to help it find a new city hall location. The search criteria included serving all Bend residents, catalyzing redevelopment and partnering with a private developer. If you are thinking Bend’s Central District for the future location, you are thinking pretty much what everybody is thinking. (That district is the area basically around Third Street through much of town.)
Where should the city move?
We requested from the city the consultant’s report to the city. What we got was only a draft so what we saw may change before it is presented to the Bend City Council on Wednesday. The city and its consultants are already thinking ahead, room for growth, access to parking and transportation options and the community benefits each location may have. They have identified 28 sites for future consideration, though they are not listed in the draft report. After all, if the city tips its hand, the price can go up.
There’s been talk of moving city hall for more than 15 years. It’s been where it is now since 1990. In 1990, Bend had some 20,000 people. The Bend population going way beyond 100,000 isn’t out of the range of possibility now.
One idea in 2005 was to move city hall to a new building to be constructed on the corner of Wall and Olney streets and have the city lease the space. No dice. There has also been consideration of moving city hall out to Juniper Ridge. That seems completely off the table.
The city is not looking to go out for a bond for the building. It might partner with a developer to build the building and lease to own. What will such a building cost? How fancy will it be? How green? We don’t know those answers, yet. We will try to flesh out more of the reasons why the city says a new building is necessary in an editorial in Wednesday’s paper.
Some people complained they had no idea about the library district’s plan to move its new main building out on the north edge of Bend. Don’t miss out on the city’s plans for a new city hall. The Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss the issue at its meeting on Wednesday.
