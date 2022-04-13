Nothing is going to change immediately about e-bikes on national forest trails in Central Oregon. But changes could be coming.
The Forest Service recently issued guidelines creating a path for local officials to allow e-bikes in areas where they are now forbidden. Steps must be taken first, such as environmental analysis.
What’s going to happen locally?
The Deschutes National Forest say it’s figuring out how to weave the new guidelines into what it does.
“We are starting to consider how e-bikes might fit in with the existing mix of recreational uses on the forest,” Jean Nelson-Dean, a public affairs officer with the Deschutes National Forest, told us in an email. “We are aware there is a growing community of e-bike enthusiasts who are eager for new opportunities on their public lands. We will need to consider many different aspects of the recreational mix on the Deschutes NF as we move forward. As you are aware, trail use on the DNF is already high; many of our trailheads are crowded even on weekdays.”
Where might the e-bikes be able to go?
Nelson-Dean said the aim is to find ways to give e-bike users “meaningful” experiences and have minimal impact on existing uses. That’s not going to be easy given how advocates on both sides can see it as a zero sum game.
The Forest Service says it does intend to gather a wide range of viewpoints. It’s going to listen to trail users, volunteer associations, e-bike supporters and more. She didn’t mention any timeline.
There are already more than 5,000 miles of roads open to e-bike use in the Deschutes National Forest. That’s great. Riding on a road is not where the fun is, though. E-bike riders are going to want to be on the trails. They are not going to want to be treated like second-class forest users. And some people will not want them at all. We can’t imagine the Forest Service has the rangers to spare for much enforcement, either.
The Deschutes National Forest doesn’t have a special way to comment on e-bikes at this time. It does have a feedback form on its website, tinyurl.com/contactDNF.
