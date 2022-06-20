The garbage needs to go somewhere. And in Deschutes County the landfill is predicted to be at capacity in 2029.
Where should the new landfill be?
For many people the answer is: not near me.
Deschutes County commissioners and staff are working on siting a new landfill. Commissioners are going to be discussing on Tuesday the criteria for how the county should make a decision.
Distance is a factor. The idea is it should not be more than 30 miles away from where most of the garbage is gathered. That’s to keep down the costs of transportation. It means putting the landfill on the edge of the county would not be ideal. The distance from major roads is also a factor.
Size of the parcel is important. It may be necessary to have a site as large as 250 acres. It could be smaller if it is bordered by other county-owned land.
The county is also thinking about natural factors. Fault lines. Animals and migration patterns. Floodplains.
Landfills use water. The county will be looking at the hydrology of any possible site and also the availability of water for use. A high groundwater table may eliminate siting a landfill in much of the area around La Pine.
Historical, cultural or archaeological sites are another concern. A county subcommittee working on siting the landfill has already talked about how it might mitigate any impacts on people who recreate in areas around any proposed location. Another criteria will be who owns the site. Some things, such as an archaeological discovery and more, could give any location a fatal flaw so it would not be considered.
At this point the county anticipates a broad site evaluation may be completed by August of this year. Much more intensive work will need to be done after that. The goal is to be ready to further narrow down the list by March 2023. The county has had some preliminary discussions with neighboring counties to temporarily accept Deschutes County waste if for some reason a new site is not ready to open when Knott is at capacity.
You can see how the county is proposing to weigh various criteria on page 241 of this document: tinyurl.com/Deschutes062122. More information about site selection can be found in the meetings of the solid waste advisory committee at tinyurl.com/DeschutesSolidWaste. If you have any thoughts on what the county should be thinking about, you can contact the commissioners at this email: board@deschutes.org.
