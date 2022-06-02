When legislators met this week in Salem and discussed Measure 110, what was missing is as important as what was discussed.
The legislative committee meetings this week have been in a hurry to cram in a lot on many different subjects.
Time for questions? Not really.
Time for legislators to thoughtfully debate policy matters? Not much at all.
That’s the nature of many such meetings between legislative sessions. Almost any challenge the state faces could use more time and attention. Implementation of Measure 110 is a big issue with big problems.
Voters passed Ballot Measure 110 in 2020. It shifted more money into drug treatment. Most of the discussion during Wednesday’s meeting was about how that funding shift worked and did not work.
There were successes. For instance, money allocated to Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties helped distribute test strips for fentanyl and the drug naloxone, which can save a person from an opiate overdose. Reportedly, it contributed to the reversal of 111 overdoses in three months in 2021.
But as of the beginning of this month, the majority of the money to be distributed by the state to expand low-barrier addiction services has not been distributed. The Oregon Health Authority did not meet goals of getting the money out.
It’s a new program. There’s a learning curve. It was arguably understaffed and the application process was arguably overly complicated.
The volunteer board established to make decisions about distributing money struggled. The board canceled multiple meetings to make funding decisions because of debate and confusion about how it should make decisions.
That discussion about funding straddled the dual aim of reviewing what has been done and thinking about how the process could be improved in the future. That’s as it should be.
What was missing was discussion of two critical issues about Measure 110: what is happening to people charged with the new drug violations and how well the measure is working to encourage people to seek treatment.
Measure 110 decriminalized most drug possession. The goal was to get people treatment for addiction instead of putting them in jail. Possession of a controlled substance in most cases went from a felony or a misdemeanor to a new ticket, a Class E violation. The maximum fine is $100.
There can be no jail. No supervision. No other criminal penalties. That includes people found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
A person who is charged with the new Class E violation could get a screening or make contact about treatment within 45 days, get proof to the court and have their case dismissed.
So has that worked?
The Oregon Judicial Department is tracking some numbers. Most violations issued, 66%, were for possession of meth.
The next most frequent drug is heroin at 16%.
There were 2,496 cases with Class E violations through the end of April. There were 1,793 convictions. And of the convictions, 1,097 people just failed to appear in court.
There is little reason for them to bother. They aren’t going to go to jail or face any other criminal penalties.
What it means is when someone is doing methamphetamine or heroin out in the open, say in Bend, nothing much will happen. Police can talk to the individual. They can refer them to treatment. They could write up a ticket for a Class E violation. But both police officers and the ticket recipient know the ticket won’t mean much. There’s little repercussion for flat-out ignoring it. A person not making a complete stop at a STOP sign could face a bigger penalty.
Shouldn’t our legislators be talking about how Measure 110 can and should be changed? Yes, Measure 110 is the will of the voters. It’s hard to argue with the goal of getting more people into treatment instead of locking them up in jail. But Measure 110 provides almost no incentive for an addicted person to get the treatment that the measure seeks to provide.
