Who is Native American enough to be a Native American? Does it depend on bloodlines? On adherence to culture? On personal claims of identity? Or is it up to the federal government to decide?
When it comes to getting benefits, it’s often the federal government decision that matters. And when Oregon set up its new financial aid programs for college for indigenous students, whether or not a person is a member of a federally recognized tribe can determine if a student qualifies, as The Oregonian reported.
There are thousands of people across the country, though, who consider themselves as Indian but are not Indian enough for the federal government. Members of the Chinook Nation are perhaps people you may have heard of in Oregon and Washington. In other parts of the country, there are many more such as the Lumbee in North Carolina. States often recognize tribes even if they are not recognized by the federal government.
Oregon could expand its criteria to include other tribes. Should it? What should be the criteria to determine if someone is Native American enough? What do you think?
