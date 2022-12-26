Clatsop

Flag of the Clatsop Nation painted on a wall.

 123RF

Who is Native American enough to be a Native American? Does it depend on bloodlines? On adherence to culture? On personal claims of identity? Or is it up to the federal government to decide?

When it comes to getting benefits, it’s often the federal government decision that matters. And when Oregon set up its new financial aid programs for college for indigenous students, whether or not a person is a member of a federally recognized tribe can determine if a student qualifies, as The Oregonian reported.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.