The lack of reliable, clean water on the Warm Springs Reservation is a manmade disaster.
It’s unconscionable that in 2021 a crucial component of public health is missing for a water system that serves 4,500 people.
No water. Low pressure. Boil water to ensure it is safe.
In 2019 alone, the reservation had four boil -water notices. Water failures were back again in 2020. There are places on the reservation where it is not even safe for people to wash their hands, Raymond Tsumpti of the Warm Springs Tribal Council told a U.S. Senate Committee in March.
Warm Springs has one of the highest rates of poverty in Oregon. Unemployment has been over 60% for years. The mill closed. A resort closed.
We have to wonder: If this clean water failure was happening somewhere else, would the federal government move faster?
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, have been pushing for federal money to fix the problem. Their Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act would make money available to improve water systems for tribes across the country.
When Wyden was in Bend Wednesday, he said he secured commitments in the Senate infrastructure bill for $250 million for that purpose. Wilson Wewa, representing the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, thanked Wyden at a news conference.
“Our water infrastructure is literally crumbling,” Wewa said, as reported by The Bulletin’s Dylan Jeffries. “Some of the pipes installed in the 1890s made of wood and clay are still in use on our reservation.”
Tsumpti, when he was speaking to the Senate committee, said the reservation needs $5 million to $6 million just to keep the system from getting any worse. It might take $40 million to $50 million to meet future needs. Other estimates have been double that. And money for the Warm Springs Reservation is not explicitly in the bill. Not a penny. The Senate didn’t allow earmarks in the infrastructure bill.
That worried us, at first. It would be absurd that Warm Springs would get less than it needs to ensure it has clean water.
After speaking to Wyden and his staff, though, we are less worried. The language of the bill clearly states it should be for problems like those experienced on the reservation — qualifying as disadvantaged and having boil -water notices. And Wyden told The Bulletin’s editorial board Wednesday that he will see it through.
But for how much longer will 4,500 people on the reservation not have access to reliable, clean water?
