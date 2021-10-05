It’s hard not to be impressed by big irrigation piping projects in Central Oregon. There’s a lot of money coming in courtesy of federal tax dollars transforming leaky canals into efficient pipes.
But you do have put it into perspective.
Central Oregon Irrigation District is working on a $30 million canal-to-pipe water conservation project. It’s just one part of the effort to increase the flows in the Upper Deschutes River, that’s upstream of Bend, by 200 cubic feet per second over the next seven years. Great for the river, things that live in the river and for more efficient use of water. An unpiped canal can see 30% to 50% of its volume never get where it was intended to go, mostly through seepage.
What would it take to finish piping all the laterals and canals in the basin? Some $1 billion.
What would it take to build the pumping station for farmers in Jefferson County to get water from Lake Billy Chinook? Maybe $400 million plus the electric bill for the pumps of perhaps another $6 million a year.
Those are needed investments. And over the years Oregon’s congressional delegation will be going to bat for them, we assume. But we wouldn’t be surprised if it took decades to get it done.
In the meantime, this year’s drought meant some of the most productive farmland in the basin in Jefferson County had its water cut off. We need solutions now in addition to the solutions that may come in decades.
Oregon’s water law just makes it too hard to move water around where it is needed. If this year’s drought and what it has done to some farmers didn’t make that clear to Oregon legislators, what will? Lots of farmers leaving the business or going bankrupt?
