By the time you read this, if the weather forecast was right, Bend has a fresh dose of snow and cold.
Most people who have lived in Bend know the drill. The city doesn’t keep a full stable of plows to clear every street quickly. Bend city councilors seem to revisit the issue after every major snow event. The answer is usually the same: Bend just doesn’t get enough snow to invest in more snow-clearing equipment and manpower. It can, though, call out contractors to help.
Residents and businesses are responsible for clearing the sidewalks that border their property. Businesses have six hours after the snow accumulated. Residents have 24 hours. And though the city does not fine people indiscriminately, it did fine some repeat residential offenders $200 in 2019. Businesses can face $400 fines. A good thing to avoid.
The city also has what it calls emergency snow zones. Those are certain important streets where on-street parking and snowfall can mean traffic can have real trouble getting through. If there is a declared snow emergency, the city wants the streets cleared of parked cars. It may tow your car.
Emergency snow zones are:
- Wall Street (Portland Avenue to Colorado Avenue)
- Bond Street (Wall Street to Colorado Avenue)
- Chandler Avenue (Mt. Washington Drive to Century Drive)
- NE Courtney Drive (27th Street to Conners Avenue)
- NE Conners Avenue (27th Street to Courtney Drive)
- NW Broadway Street (Franklin Avenue/Riverside Boulevard to Colorado Avenue)
- NW Tumalo Avenue (Riverside Boulevard to Broadway Street)
- 17th Street & Troon Avenue (Galveston Avenue to Mt. Washington Drive)
And one last thing: Some people are just not fit enough to shovel their own driveway, let alone their sidewalk. If you can, please help them out and make sure they are OK. If you know of someone who might need shoveling or other help, you can also call the city’s volunteer coordinator at 541 -388-5579.
