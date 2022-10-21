The city of Bend plans to clear the campers off Hunnell Road.
The date is not set. It is coming, likely in March.
It’s a safety decision and related to the road construction by the Oregon Department of Transportation on the north end of Bend and construction of an extension of Hunnell by the county. Hunnell will not have parking allowed along the street afterward. It will have bike lanes and turn lanes.
It may be that the city’s proposed camping ordinance will be in effect when this happens. It may not be. The city could use existing administrative policies.
City staff are already out on Hunnell two or three times a week. They try to ensure traffic can pass. They clean up trash. There have been portable toilets and hand washing stations.
The city, the joint homeless office, the county, ODOT and service providers have already started having conversations about how the removal will be done. Some questions are figured out. Some are not.
The city plans to give people living along the street plenty of advance notice. David Abbas, the city’s transportation and mobility director, said some of those conversations have already happened and more will be happening.
But where will the people go? Will a new street or streets become what Hunnell has been?
Nobody has easy answers to those questions. They need to be asked.
