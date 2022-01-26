The worst day for a suspect or a police officer can be that day when a police officer uses force.
In the confusion and adrenaline of the moment, it can be difficult for a police officer to determine what is the right decision. And in the aftermath, the decision is going to be analyzed and picked over with the input of witnesses, forensics and video.
In Portland when an officer uses force, the Department of Justice does not want an officer to review any body-worn camera footage before creating the required reports or participating in interviews. The argument is that viewing the video will influence how officers explain their decision. And what matters is what they were thinking in the moment.
The Portland Police Association argues being able to watch the video enables officers to write complete and accurate reports of the incident. That’s a view shared by many who work in law enforcement.
We asked Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson for their opinions. They didn’t share any opinion, just the policies of their departments. Both Bend police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have policies allowing law enforcement to review the video.
The goal is to get at the truth of what happened. It shouldn’t be about angling for ways to catch officers in a lie. It shouldn’t be about shielding officers from accountability for their actions. Did the officer make a reasonable decision in what was likely a difficult and stressful moment? Enabling an officer to view the video in advance arguably does taint the memory of the moment. Is that a good enough reason to prohibit it?
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told us he believes a decision needs to be made by law enforcement if viewing the video is a positive or negative for the integrity of the investigation. If it is a positive, then everyone who is involved in an incident that is captured on video — officers and non-officers — should be allowed to view the video prior to being interviewed.
What do you think the policy should be?
House Bill 4151, filed ahead of the legislative session that begins Tuesday, would allow gas stations to offer self-service pumps alongside pumps staffed by a station attendant. Send an email to letters@bendbulletin.com and tell us what you think.
