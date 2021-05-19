When the pandemic hit last year, the jolt it sent through the economy convinced many people that it required more than the usual government response.
Moratoriums were put on evictions. Unemployment benefits were enhanced. The federal government made direct stimulus payments.
Oregon also implemented a moratorium on notices for utility shut-offs. When should that end? Oregon’s Public Utility Commission is going to take up the question again on May 20.
One proposal is for shifting the end date well into the summer. Some, such as the Community Action Partnership of Oregon, which fights poverty, would like to see the moratorium extended until the end of September. After all, it’s going to take some families at least that long to be able to recover from the pandemic. The complication is the longer the state waits, the more rates may be driven up for other customers. Bad debt and deferrals push rates up.
How much difference would it make? That wasn’t clear to us from the report by PUC staff for the meeting. And that’s likely because it is difficult to estimate.
Disconnections for electricity and natural gas typically hit in March and April. That’s when families typically have fallen behind on paying for energy during the winter. It didn’t happen in 2020 or this year because Oregon utilities agreed to a moratorium.
But many, many people are behind on utility payments in Oregon — some 250,000 residential customers. The average amount is nearly $750 for people who are more than 91 days behind. Federal and state money and programs will help some of them. It may not be enough.
Utilities are trying to help. For instance, Pacific Power committed more than $1 million in grants and extended payment plans to 2,540 customers who were in arrears $2,342,894.
No matter when the date is set to end the moratorium, the concern is that it will have a disparate impact on low-income households. Oregon already has many policies to ensure families get adequate notice and information about payment plans and assistance. The Legislature has also passed a bill, House Bill 2475, that will help in the future. It would allow the Public Utility Commission to offer discounted utility rates to low-income customers. It is awaiting the governor’s signature. Still even with programs and the new legislation, some families are not going to be able to pay.
You don’t have to rely on the Public Utility Commission or the Legislature to solve this problem. You can do something yourself to help your neighbors or other Oregonians pay their utility bills.
For instance, Pacific Power has two programs. With Small Change, it will round your bill up each month to the next whole and donate the small change.
With Lend A Hand, you pick to pay a certain dollar amount — either $1, $2, $5 or $10 — over your bill and that is donated. Pacific Power contributes $2 for every $1 donated by its customers, so even though your donation may be small it gets boosted. Call 1-888-221-7070 to sign up.
We tried it. It took us 9 minutes and we had a very nice customer service representative, though most of our time seemed to be spent on hold or maneuvering through menus.
